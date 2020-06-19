Snooker
World Championship

Eurosport to screen World Championship qualifying

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Snooker generic (Reuters)

Image credit: Reuters

ByBen Snowball
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@BenSnowball

For the first time, Eurosport and Eurosport Player will live screen the qualifying rounds of snooker’s biggest tournament across both its TV and digital channels, having only previously been available to Eurosport Player subscribers.

All eight days of the Betfred World Championship qualifying event, from July 21 to 28, will receive extensive live coverage for fans across 50 territories in Europe.

One table will be covered by Eurosport TV, with commentary, and two tables will be covered by Eurosport Player.

World Championship

'The greatest standard of all time' - Why John Higgins predicts the best World Championship ever

AN HOUR AGO
  • Subscribe to the Eurosport Player - just £19.99 for a whole year

The qualifying rounds take place at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. All players seeded outside the top 16 will be aiming to battle their way through to earn a coveted spot at the Crucible Theatre for the final stages which run from July 31 to August 16.

Tour players seeded 17 to 128 plus 16 players invited by the WPBSA will compete, bringing the total field to 128.

The final qualifying round – known as Judgement Day – takes place on July 27 and 28. The 16 winners then go through to the Crucible to be drawn at random against one of the top 16 seeds.

All matches will be best of 11 frames, up until the final round which will be best of 19. Session times each day will be 1.30pm and 7pm, until the final round which is 1pm and 7pm.

Play Icon
WATCH

Watch the moment Trump won his first world title

00:01:07

WST Chairman Barry Hearn said: “We are delighted to come to an agreement with Eurosport to televise the qualifying rounds for the first time. The Betfred World Championship is a massive event on a global scale and the qualifying rounds are very much a part of it.

“For anyone who has not watched the qualifying rounds before, there is a wonderful sense of drama and anticipation as players battle for a place at the Crucible. The matches can make or break a season or even a career, as places on the tour are often at stake.

“From legends like Jimmy White and Ken Doherty to young guns hoping for a Crucible debut, as well as the top female players, there is a fantastic field. And the quality of play is extraordinary. This all deserves to go to a much wider audience. Television viewers on Eurosport’s network are in for a treat.

“In these difficult times we continue to provide extensive broadcast coverage of a range of events to many millions of fans. Our long term partnership with Eurosport goes from strength to strength.”

Jamie Steward, Senior Director of Production and Broadcast, Eurosport UK said: “We are delighted to offer passionate viewers across the continent extended live coverage for snooker’s biggest event. Eurosport broadcasts 19 tournaments live across the season and this further demonstrates our commitment to super-serving our devoted fans. By screening coverage on both linear and direct-to-consumer we are broadening the audience and ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy the coverage.

“Sport fans have been deprived of live content recently, so we are thrilled to further deliver what they crave.”

The Betfred World Championship is snooker’s biggest tournament, dating back to 1927. Judd Trump will be defending the title having won it for the first time last year, beating John Higgins in the final. The final stages will also receive extensive coverage from Eurosport.

World Championship

'I lost all rhythm' - The match Ronnie O'Sullivan would love to play again

19 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Doherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT

16/06/2020 AT 09:08
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

'The greatest standard of all time' - Why John Higgins predicts the best World Championship ever

AN HOUR AGO
Snooker

Willie Thorne: Snooker idol’s tragic death must leave a legacy

3 HOURS AGO
World Championship

'I lost all rhythm' - The match Ronnie O'Sullivan would love to play again

19 HOURS AGO
Snooker

Willie Thorne and the humorous stories behind an icon

YESTERDAY AT 16:52

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous article'I lost all rhythm' - The match Ronnie O'Sullivan would love to play again
Next article'The greatest standard of all time' - Why John Higgins predicts the best World Championship ever