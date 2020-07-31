Fans return to Crucible as World Snooker Championship begins

Morning Session, Day 1
Fans returned to the Crucible as the World Snooker Championship got underway in Sheffield.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has told Eurosport in an exclusive interview ahead of the World Snooker Championship that he is confident he will produce something special.
Watch the close of a very exciting World Championship qualifier as Dominic Dale beats Fan Zhengyi.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White both attempt Mark Allen's 'brilliant blue' from the English Open.
Ronnie O’Sullivan had a ridiculous lapse of judgement on a frame-deciding final black to hand Dominic Dale an early Christmas gift at the Scottish Open.
Ronnie O’Sullivan committed a bizarre foul during his Scottish Open clash with Dominic Dale, passing up a century opportunity as a result.
In a surreal trophy presentation Judd Trump salutes an imaginary crowd at th Gibraltar Open after the tournament was played behind closed doors.
‘Who would have played that?’ asked Joe Johnson after Judd Trump produced an exhibition shot during his Northern Ireland semi-final win against John Higgins.
We look back at a special Shots Recreated featuring a John Higgins shot at the Northern Ireland Open...