Foulds: The only reason Ronnie O’Sullivan wouldn’t be a contender is spite - Listen to The Break!

Speaking ahead of the 44th staging of the World Snooker Championship, Foulds believes that while O'Sullivan may be "rusty", there is nothing stopping him from making an impact in Sheffield.

"He’s a bit rusty but I don’t see any reason why that should stop him – I think he’s got a great chance," he said.

"You get people who are going to say ‘Ronnie can’t win it again’. But draw up a shortlist that’s not got him on and if he’s not on it you must be doing it out of spite because he can definitely win the tournament."

‘DON’T BE TOO HARD ON YOURSELF IF YOU DON’T WIN’

O'Sullivan is a five-time Crucible winner but how does he feel about his chances of drawing level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in joint-second in the all-time titles list?

I played two tournaments in seven months so I haven’t had a lot of practice, I haven’t had a lot of matches in that way. But that’s OK, I never really worry about that.

"It’s maybe a bit like Tiger Woods, Roger Federer in many ways. You’ve got nothing to prove, probably not the best player in the world but they bring a certain energy to a tournament that if they’re in it and they’re playing well it’s a different buzz or a different vibe," said O'Sullivan.

"I look at it from that perspective and go ‘don’t be too hard on yourself if you don’t win’. I don’t play as much as the others, I’m not as match fit as the others but on my day if everything goes well and I get a bit of luck and I can build some momentum then I’m a handful for anybody.

"So, I get buzz knowing that there’s only so many certain people that can create magical moments."

CAN JUDD TRUMP END THE CRUCIBLE CURSE?

Judd Trump is the defending champion but can he make history and become the first man ever to retain his crown?

"Judd will be ready. He’s got ‘The Crucible Curse’ to overcome," said Foulds.

"No one’s ever won it for the first time and gone back and won it the next year, it’s never happened and that includes all the greats," Foulds said.

'I WAS VERY DISAPPOINTED'

The legendary Jimmy White also appears, reflecting on his disappointing loss in qualifying for the World Championship.

"I was very disappointed this year not to get to the Crucible, I won my first two matches but didn’t play very well and against Robert Milkins I missed a couple of close ones on the black," said White.

"I am disappointed because in lockdown I have been playing Kurt Maflin and Alex Ursenbacher who both qualified for the Crucible and I have been holding my own with them, so it’s a bit disappointing but that’s what snooker is all about, it’s all on the day."

