Four incredible flukes but which was your favourite?

Monday at the Snooker World Championship saw four remarkable flukes.

Luckily for you we've compiled them all into one handy video.

FIrstly we have Kyren Wilson's double against world champion Judd Trump.

Then Mark Selby managed to pull off an amazing snooker having missed a long red.

However Neil Robertson got even in the same game when he badly mis-cued a long red of his own only to see it plant into another red which went in and he ended on the black.

And finally Anthony McGill also missed a long red and it shot back up the table and into the green table.

Let us know what your favourite was by voting below!

