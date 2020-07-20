How can I watch LIVE World Championship qualifying? Jimmy White, Ali Carter, Joe Perry, Graeme Dott

The 2020 World Championship qualifiers start on Tuesday 21 July at 1:30pm and end on Tuesday 28 July – and you can watch them LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

When is qualifying? Can I watch it?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will stream and broadcast all eight days of the Snooker World Championship qualifying event at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield between 21 July and 28 July with extensive online live streaming coverage for fans across 50 territories in Europe.

The 16 players invited by WPBSA will join players seeded 81-128 in Round One

Those 64 players play each other, with the 32 winners going into Round Two

Round Two: those 32 winners will face players seeded 49-80

Round Three: those 32 winners will face players seeded 17-48

Round Four: those 32 winners play each other, with the 16 winners going through to the Crucible to face the top 16 seeds

The final qualifying round – known as Judgement Day – takes place on 27 and 28 July. The 16 winners qualify for the Crucible to be drawn at random against one of the top 16 seeds.

Six-times World Championship finalist Jimmy White, 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, two-times world finalist Ali Carter and last season's beaten semi-finalist Gary Wilson are among those going for gold via the qualifying stage.

White is in action on the opening day of qualifying on Tuesday evening against 21-year-old Russian player Ivan Kakovskii.

James Cahill – a shock 10-8 winner over five-times winner Ronnie O'Sullivan a year ago as an amateur qualifier – starts out on Tuesday evening against Ben Mertens.

Several players have pulled out of the delayed event due to travel concerns amid the global health crisis with former Grand Prix winner Marco Fu, three-times women’s world champion Ng On-yee and world number 22 Zhou Yuelong withdrawing.

All qualifying matches will be best of 11 frames up until the final round which will be best of 19. Session times each day will be 1.30pm and 7pm, until the final rounds which are 1pm and 7pm.

World Championship qualifying full draw

Tuesday 21 July – Round One

1.30pm

Chen Feilong v Aaron Hill

Riley Parsons v Hayden Staniland

Kacper Filipiak v Andrew Pagett

David Lilley v Antoni Kowalski

Jamie O’Neill v Oliver Brown

Eden Sharav v Daniel Womersley

Andy Hicks v Reanne Evans

Jackson Page v Chae Ross

7.30pm

Si Jiahui v Ross Muir

Jimmy White v Ivan Kakovskii

Soheil Vahedi v Allan Taylor

Duane Jones v Christopher Keogan

Rod Lawler v Ross Bulman

Adam Stefanow v Tyler Rees

Ashley Hugill v Wu Yize

Kishan Hirani v Robin Hull

Wednesday 22 July – Round One

1.30pm

Mitchell Mann v Paul S Davison

Lukas Kleckers v Sydney Wilson

Billy Joe Castle v Rory McLeod

Barry Pinches v Dean Young

Peter Lines v Connor Benzey

Gerard Greene v Brian Ochoiski

Fraser Patrick v Sean Maddocks

Thor Chuan Leong v Iulian Boiko

7.30pm

Hammad Miah v Florian Nuessle

Amine Amiri v Hamza Akbar

Igor Figueiredo v Ian Preece

Simon Lichtenberg v Adam Duffy

Brandon Sargeant v Jake Nicholson

James Cahill v Ben Mertens

Alex Borg v Patrick Whelan

Fan Zhengyi v Dylan Emery

Thursday 23 July – Round Two

1.30pm

Ashley Carty v Si/Muir

Michael Georgiou v White/Kakovskii

Lee Walker v Vahedi/Taylor

Joe O’Connor v Jones/Keogan

Fergal O’Brien v Lawler/Bulman

Alfie Burden v Stefanow/Rees

Robbie Williams v Hugill/Wu

Louis Heathcote v Hirani/Hull

7.30pm

Alexander Ursenbacher v Chen/Hill

Andrew Higginson v Parsons/Staniland

Mike Dunn v Filipiak/Pagett

Elliot Slessor v Lilley/Kowalski

Michael White v O’Neill/Brown

Nigel Bond v Sharav/Womersley

Sam Craigie v Hicks/Evans

Harvey Chandler v Page/Ross

Friday 24 July – Round Two

1.30pm

David Grace v Miah/Nuessle

Martin Gould v Amiri/Akbar

John J Astley v Figueiredo/Preece

Mark Joyce v Lichtenberg/Duffy

Jak Jones v Sargeant/Nicholson

Sam Baird v Cahill/Mertens

Liam Highfield v Borg/Whelan

Dominic Dale v Fan/Emery

7pm

Jamie Clarke v Mann/Davison

Sunny Akani v Kleckers/S Wilson

Jordan Brown v Castle/McLeod

Craig Steadman v Pinches/Young

Luo Honghao v P Lines/Benzey

Oliver Lines v Greene/Ochoiski

Ken Doherty v Patrick/Maddocks

Ian Burns v Thor/Boiko

Saturday 25 July – Round Three

1.30pm

Gary Wilson v Ursenbacher/Chen/Hill

Daniel Wells v Higginson/Parsons/Staniland

Martin O’Donnell v Dunn/Filipiak/Pagett

Ben Woollaston v Slessor/Lilley/Kowalski

Noppon Saengkham v White/O’Neill/Brown

Lyu Haotian v Bond/Sharav/Womersley

Anthony Hamilton v Craigie/Hicks/Evans

Scott Donaldson v Chandler/Page/Ross

7pm

Jimmy Robertson v Carty/Si/Muir

Robert Milkins v Georgiou/White/Kakovskii

Matthew Selt v Walker/Vahedi/Taylor

Kurt Maflin v O’Connor/Jones/Keogan

Luca Brecel v O’Brien/Lawler/Bulman

Liang Wenbo v Burden/Stefanow/Rees

Alan McManus v Williams/Hugill/Wu

Ali Carter v Heathcote/Hirani/Hull

Sunday 26 July – Round Three

1.30pm

Joe Perry v Clarke/Mann/Davison

Tian Pengfei v Akani/Kleckers/S Wilson

Hossein Vafaei v Brown/Castle/McLeod

Ryan Day v Steadman/Pinches/Young

Stuart Carrington v Honghao/P Lines/Benzey

Tom Ford v Lines/Greene/Ochoiski

Mark King v Doherty/Patrick/Maddocks

Michael Holt v Burns/Thor/Boiko

7pm

Graeme Dott v Grace/Miah/Nuessle

Chris Wakelin v Gould/Amiri/Akbar

Matthew Stevens v Astley/Figueiredo/Preece

Ricky Walden v Joyce/Lichtenberg/Duffy

Anthony McGill v Jones/Sargeant/Nicholson

Mark Davis v Baird v Cahill/Mertens

Lu Ning v Highfield/Borg/Whelan

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Dale/Fan/Emery

Monday 27 July – Final Qualifying Round

Matches start at 1pm and 7pm

Tuesday 28 July – Final Qualifying Round

Matches start at 1pm and 7pm

When does the tournament proper begin?

The 44th staging of the 2020 World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977

It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament at 11am on Wednesday 29 July.

Where can I watch?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event, or alternatively watch the event live via the Eurosport Player. In addition to the live streaming available on Eurosport Player, daily reports and highlights of matches will be published online on the website.

What is the draw for the World Championship?

World Championship first round

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16 ) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5 ) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13 ) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

The format

First round: best of 19 frames

Second round: best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames

Semi-finals: best of 33 frames

Final: best of 35 frames

Prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total price fund: £2,395,000

Former world champions in field

Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)

John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)

Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)

Judd Trump (2019)

Stuart Bingham (2015)

Neil Robertson (2010)

Graeme Dott (2006)

Shaun Murphy (2005)

Who is defending champion?

Undisputed world number one Judd Trump won his first Snooker World Championship with an 18-9 win over John Higgins a year ago. He is bidding to become the first maiden winner in the Crucible era to successfully defend the title.

The 'Crucible Curse' is part of snooker folklore with nobody retaining the trophy a year after lifting it for the first time including icons such as Alex Higgins, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan. It would be a significant milestone in Trump's career if he becomes the first player to end that sequence.

What are the permutations?

Trump will be in action on the opening day of the event on 31 July. He is due to meet Riga Masters winner Yan Bingtao in the last 16 and could come across recent Tour Championship winner Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals. Maguire lost 13-6 to Trump in the last eight a year ago, but toppled him 9-6 in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

Fives-times winner O'Sullivan begins the event ranked sixth in the world, but has yet to progress beyond the last eight over the past six years. He will be wary of the potential dangers after losing 10-8 to amateur qualifier James Cahill in a major shock in the first round a year ago.

The Essex man is seeded to face Ding Junhui in the last 16, a possible match with three-times winner Mark Williams or 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals and could come across 2010 world champion and world number two Neil Robertson in the best-of-33 frame semi-finals.

Bingham ousted O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on his way to victory in 2015 while UK champion Ding beat him at the same stage in 2017.

Providing he negotiates a path to the semi-finals, Trump could potentially encounter former Masters holder Mark Allen or four-times champion John Higgins in the semi-finals.

The bottom quarter of the draw looks to be the toughest with former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy potentially colliding over the best of 25 frames in the last 16 and Robertson or 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins also in the frame to meet the winner of that match in the quarter-finals.

Will any fans be allowed in?

Fans will be allowed in as part of a UK government pilot scheme, but it will not be near to its 980-seat capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Every ticket-holding fan who, under instruction from tournament organisers World Snooker Tour, re-registered their interest to attend in person last month had secured their place at the showpiece event.

A WST statement said: "Earlier this month, WST asked all fans with tickets for the original dates of the World Championship to register their interest in keeping a place among a reduced crowd. Every fan who decided to keep their tickets will now be awarded a place among the crowd."

ODDS

Judd Trump 5/2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4/1

Neil Robertson 5/1

Mark Selby 11/1

Shaun Murphy 14/1

Mark Allen 16/1

Kyren Wilson 20/1

John Higgins 20/1

Ding Junhui 22/1

Stephen Maguire 28/1

