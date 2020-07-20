How can I watch LIVE World Championship qualifying? Jimmy White, Ali Carter, Joe Perry, Graeme Dott

Jimmy White English Open
The 2020 World Championship qualifiers start on Tuesday 21 July at 1:30pm and end on Tuesday 28 July – and you can watch them LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
When is qualifying? Can I watch it?
Crucible to welcome back fans for World Championship
Eurosport and Eurosport Player will stream and broadcast all eight days of the Snooker World Championship qualifying event at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield between 21 July and 28 July with extensive online live streaming coverage for fans across 50 territories in Europe.
- The 16 players invited by WPBSA will join players seeded 81-128 in Round One
- Those 64 players play each other, with the 32 winners going into Round Two
- Round Two: those 32 winners will face players seeded 49-80
- Round Three: those 32 winners will face players seeded 17-48
- Round Four: those 32 winners play each other, with the 16 winners going through to the Crucible to face the top 16 seeds
The final qualifying round – known as Judgement Day – takes place on 27 and 28 July. The 16 winners qualify for the Crucible to be drawn at random against one of the top 16 seeds.
Six-times World Championship finalist Jimmy White, 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, two-times world finalist Ali Carter and last season's beaten semi-finalist Gary Wilson are among those going for gold via the qualifying stage.
White is in action on the opening day of qualifying on Tuesday evening against 21-year-old Russian player Ivan Kakovskii.
James Cahill – a shock 10-8 winner over five-times winner Ronnie O'Sullivan a year ago as an amateur qualifier – starts out on Tuesday evening against Ben Mertens.
Several players have pulled out of the delayed event due to travel concerns amid the global health crisis with former Grand Prix winner Marco Fu, three-times women’s world champion Ng On-yee and world number 22 Zhou Yuelong withdrawing.
All qualifying matches will be best of 11 frames up until the final round which will be best of 19. Session times each day will be 1.30pm and 7pm, until the final rounds which are 1pm and 7pm.
World Championship qualifying full draw
Tuesday 21 July – Round One
1.30pm
- Chen Feilong v Aaron Hill
- Riley Parsons v Hayden Staniland
- Kacper Filipiak v Andrew Pagett
- David Lilley v Antoni Kowalski
- Jamie O’Neill v Oliver Brown
- Eden Sharav v Daniel Womersley
- Andy Hicks v Reanne Evans
- Jackson Page v Chae Ross
7.30pm
- Si Jiahui v Ross Muir
- Jimmy White v Ivan Kakovskii
- Soheil Vahedi v Allan Taylor
- Duane Jones v Christopher Keogan
- Rod Lawler v Ross Bulman
- Adam Stefanow v Tyler Rees
- Ashley Hugill v Wu Yize
- Kishan Hirani v Robin Hull
Wednesday 22 July – Round One
1.30pm
- Mitchell Mann v Paul S Davison
- Lukas Kleckers v Sydney Wilson
- Billy Joe Castle v Rory McLeod
- Barry Pinches v Dean Young
- Peter Lines v Connor Benzey
- Gerard Greene v Brian Ochoiski
- Fraser Patrick v Sean Maddocks
- Thor Chuan Leong v Iulian Boiko
7.30pm
- Hammad Miah v Florian Nuessle
- Amine Amiri v Hamza Akbar
- Igor Figueiredo v Ian Preece
- Simon Lichtenberg v Adam Duffy
- Brandon Sargeant v Jake Nicholson
- James Cahill v Ben Mertens
- Alex Borg v Patrick Whelan
- Fan Zhengyi v Dylan Emery
Thursday 23 July – Round Two
1.30pm
- Ashley Carty v Si/Muir
- Michael Georgiou v White/Kakovskii
- Lee Walker v Vahedi/Taylor
- Joe O’Connor v Jones/Keogan
- Fergal O’Brien v Lawler/Bulman
- Alfie Burden v Stefanow/Rees
- Robbie Williams v Hugill/Wu
- Louis Heathcote v Hirani/Hull
7.30pm
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Chen/Hill
- Andrew Higginson v Parsons/Staniland
- Mike Dunn v Filipiak/Pagett
- Elliot Slessor v Lilley/Kowalski
- Michael White v O’Neill/Brown
- Nigel Bond v Sharav/Womersley
- Sam Craigie v Hicks/Evans
- Harvey Chandler v Page/Ross
Friday 24 July – Round Two
1.30pm
- David Grace v Miah/Nuessle
- Martin Gould v Amiri/Akbar
- John J Astley v Figueiredo/Preece
- Mark Joyce v Lichtenberg/Duffy
- Jak Jones v Sargeant/Nicholson
- Sam Baird v Cahill/Mertens
- Liam Highfield v Borg/Whelan
- Dominic Dale v Fan/Emery
7pm
- Jamie Clarke v Mann/Davison
- Sunny Akani v Kleckers/S Wilson
- Jordan Brown v Castle/McLeod
- Craig Steadman v Pinches/Young
- Luo Honghao v P Lines/Benzey
- Oliver Lines v Greene/Ochoiski
- Ken Doherty v Patrick/Maddocks
- Ian Burns v Thor/Boiko
Saturday 25 July – Round Three
1.30pm
- Gary Wilson v Ursenbacher/Chen/Hill
- Daniel Wells v Higginson/Parsons/Staniland
- Martin O’Donnell v Dunn/Filipiak/Pagett
- Ben Woollaston v Slessor/Lilley/Kowalski
- Noppon Saengkham v White/O’Neill/Brown
- Lyu Haotian v Bond/Sharav/Womersley
- Anthony Hamilton v Craigie/Hicks/Evans
- Scott Donaldson v Chandler/Page/Ross
7pm
- Jimmy Robertson v Carty/Si/Muir
- Robert Milkins v Georgiou/White/Kakovskii
- Matthew Selt v Walker/Vahedi/Taylor
- Kurt Maflin v O’Connor/Jones/Keogan
- Luca Brecel v O’Brien/Lawler/Bulman
- Liang Wenbo v Burden/Stefanow/Rees
- Alan McManus v Williams/Hugill/Wu
- Ali Carter v Heathcote/Hirani/Hull
Sunday 26 July – Round Three
1.30pm
- Joe Perry v Clarke/Mann/Davison
- Tian Pengfei v Akani/Kleckers/S Wilson
- Hossein Vafaei v Brown/Castle/McLeod
- Ryan Day v Steadman/Pinches/Young
- Stuart Carrington v Honghao/P Lines/Benzey
- Tom Ford v Lines/Greene/Ochoiski
- Mark King v Doherty/Patrick/Maddocks
- Michael Holt v Burns/Thor/Boiko
7pm
- Graeme Dott v Grace/Miah/Nuessle
- Chris Wakelin v Gould/Amiri/Akbar
- Matthew Stevens v Astley/Figueiredo/Preece
- Ricky Walden v Joyce/Lichtenberg/Duffy
- Anthony McGill v Jones/Sargeant/Nicholson
- Mark Davis v Baird v Cahill/Mertens
- Lu Ning v Highfield/Borg/Whelan
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Dale/Fan/Emery
Monday 27 July – Final Qualifying Round
- Matches start at 1pm and 7pm
Tuesday 28 July – Final Qualifying Round
- Matches start at 1pm and 7pm
When does the tournament proper begin?
The 44th staging of the 2020 World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977
It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.
16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament at 11am on Wednesday 29 July.
Where can I watch?
Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event, or alternatively watch the event live via the Eurosport Player. In addition to the live streaming available on Eurosport Player, daily reports and highlights of matches will be published online on the website.
What is the draw for the World Championship?
World Championship first round
- Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier
- Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier
- Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier
- Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier
- John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier
- David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier
- Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier
- Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier
- ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier
- Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier
- Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier
- Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier
- Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier
- Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier
- Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier
- Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier
The format
- First round: best of 19 frames
- Second round: best of 25 frames
- Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames
- Semi-finals: best of 33 frames
- Final: best of 35 frames
Prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalist: £100,000
- Quarter-finalist £50,000
- Second round: £30,000
- First round: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break: £15,000
Total price fund: £2,395,000
Former world champions in field
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)
- John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)
- Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)
- Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)
- Judd Trump (2019)
- Stuart Bingham (2015)
- Neil Robertson (2010)
- Graeme Dott (2006)
- Shaun Murphy (2005)
Who is defending champion?
Undisputed world number one Judd Trump won his first Snooker World Championship with an 18-9 win over John Higgins a year ago. He is bidding to become the first maiden winner in the Crucible era to successfully defend the title.
The 'Crucible Curse' is part of snooker folklore with nobody retaining the trophy a year after lifting it for the first time including icons such as Alex Higgins, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan. It would be a significant milestone in Trump's career if he becomes the first player to end that sequence.
What are the permutations?
Trump will be in action on the opening day of the event on 31 July. He is due to meet Riga Masters winner Yan Bingtao in the last 16 and could come across recent Tour Championship winner Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals. Maguire lost 13-6 to Trump in the last eight a year ago, but toppled him 9-6 in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.
Fives-times winner O'Sullivan begins the event ranked sixth in the world, but has yet to progress beyond the last eight over the past six years. He will be wary of the potential dangers after losing 10-8 to amateur qualifier James Cahill in a major shock in the first round a year ago.
The Essex man is seeded to face Ding Junhui in the last 16, a possible match with three-times winner Mark Williams or 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals and could come across 2010 world champion and world number two Neil Robertson in the best-of-33 frame semi-finals.
A delightful double, beautiful black and perfect plant - O'Sullivan's brilliant trio of pots
00:02:17
Bingham ousted O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on his way to victory in 2015 while UK champion Ding beat him at the same stage in 2017.
Providing he negotiates a path to the semi-finals, Trump could potentially encounter former Masters holder Mark Allen or four-times champion John Higgins in the semi-finals.
The bottom quarter of the draw looks to be the toughest with former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy potentially colliding over the best of 25 frames in the last 16 and Robertson or 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins also in the frame to meet the winner of that match in the quarter-finals.
Will any fans be allowed in?
Fans will be allowed in as part of a UK government pilot scheme, but it will not be near to its 980-seat capacity due to the need for social distancing.
Every ticket-holding fan who, under instruction from tournament organisers World Snooker Tour, re-registered their interest to attend in person last month had secured their place at the showpiece event.
A WST statement said: "Earlier this month, WST asked all fans with tickets for the original dates of the World Championship to register their interest in keeping a place among a reduced crowd. Every fan who decided to keep their tickets will now be awarded a place among the crowd."
ODDS
- Judd Trump 5/2
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 4/1
- Neil Robertson 5/1
- Mark Selby 11/1
- Shaun Murphy 14/1
- Mark Allen 16/1
- Kyren Wilson 20/1
- John Higgins 20/1
- Ding Junhui 22/1
- Stephen Maguire 28/1