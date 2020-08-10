'I can't believe he's playing this!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan makes bizarre safety choice

Afternoon Session, Quarter-finals
Round 1 - Donington Park
Ronnie O'Sullivan could have made Mark Williams play a snooker again but instead chose to try a different safety and let his opponent out.
Neil Robertson gets very lucky with a crazy long-range pot during his World Championship match against Mark Selby.
Mark Selby somehow manages to accidentally snooker Neil Robertson with a crazy double-kiss in their World Snooker Championship match.
Kyren Wilson leaves Judd Trump stunned with a bizarre pot during their World Snooker Championship match. Was it a fluke?
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks Eurosport through his first World Snooker Championship title in 2001 and ‘after-party nightmare.
Anthony McGill is very emotional after his victory over Jamie Clarke at the World Snooker Championship and comments on their confrontation.
Ronnie O'Sullivan cleans up to take lead over Ding Junhui at Snooker World Championship
Barry Hawkins constructed a break of 104 to cut the arrears against Neil Robertson.