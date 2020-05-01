Ronnie O’Sullivan has suggested he would rather the World Championship is cancelled as he is enjoying the time off.

The rearranged tournament is scheduled to start on July 31 at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, although organisers WST have admitted the event could take place without fans or be postponed again.

"I hope it don’t go ahead, I want a longer break," joked O’Sullivan during an Instagram Live with former rival Stephen Hendry.

'Like asking Bolt to run the marathon'

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan has struggled at the Crucible in recent years, failing to progress beyond the quarter-finals since his last triumph in 2013.

He fell at the first hurdle last year to amateur James Cahill in arguably the biggest shock in the tournament’s history and admits he is not built for a 17-day tournament.

"I think Sheffield is one of them that once you get on a roll, getting results then one year runs into the next," said O’Sullivan.

"I had that period of three or four years where it was alright but you get to the point where it’s a bit of a mind thing. 17 days, I was never meant to sustain it for, I have to really work hard to do that.

"With me, I’m such an emotional player and person, to try and hold it down for 17 days, I’m beaten before I go there sometimes, it’s just not a great tournament for me.

"It’s like asking Usain Bolt to run the marathon. It’s just not suited to his genes or personality."

