Snooker
World Championship

'I lost all rhythm' - The match Ronnie O'Sullivan would love to play again

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O’Sullivan in action at the 2014 World Snooker Championship semi final

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated a minute ago

Five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has named the one match he would like to replay – naming the 2014 World Championship final as his major regret.

O'Sullivan looked set to win the world title for a third straight year when he led Mark Selby 8-3 and 10-5 six years ago only to see the Leicester player mount a rousing recovery to complete an 18-14 win with a comeback boosted by a watertight tactical game.

It denied O'Sullivan the chance to join Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on six titles in the modern era and continue to leave him two adrift on Stephen Hendry's record haul of seven.

World Championship

Doherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT

16/06/2020 AT 09:08

The Essex player has not been beyond the quarter-finals since 2014 as he prepares for his latest bid to recapture the sport's biggest title at the Crucible next month.

O'Sullivan insists he won't be drawn into long tactical exchanges with Selby – who added two mores victories in 2016 and 2017 – if he comes across him this year.

Play Icon
WATCH

Best of The Rocket: Some recent O'Sullivan magic

00:03:49

"The match I’d like to play again would be Selby in the 2014 final because I’d have played it differently," said O'Sullivan during his latest chat with Hendry on Instagram.

"I would have done everything I could to not get bogged down and keep the game open.

When I looked back I thought I’d got sucked into his game. It wasn’t until after that game that I thought, ‘yeah I might lose to you and I probably will lose to you again, but it’s going to be on my terms.

"I’m just going to blast them open, I’m not getting sucked into eight or nine frames of 50-minute frames, because it destroys you.

"I tried to compete with him and play that sort of game, but then I sat back and thought, 'I’ve lost my own rhythm.'

"I’d rather lose three frames on the spin but keep my own rhythm, because given the chance I could go bang, bang, bang and win three frames back.

"It got to the point that even if he left me amongst the balls I weren’t even going to make 20 because I just had no rhythm. I learned a lot."

O'Sullivan certainly seemed to dictate terms in their previous meeting, running out a 5-1 winner in the Welsh Open last eight in February boosted by breaks of 85, 95 and 142.

Play Icon
WATCH

'What a break that was!' - O'Sullivan hits brilliant 142 on way to Selby victory

00:02:59

"Certain players have your number and I think Selby kind of had my number for a bit, I struggled against him, even though I had victories against him," said O'Sullivan.

"I thought, I might lose to you, but it’ll be on my terms. Ever since I’ve played like that I’ve enjoyed every game I’ve had against him, even if I’ve lost to him."

We’d love to know what you think of our site and how we can make it better – please help us by filling in this short survey

World Championship

How O'Sullivan helped Brecel get the Belgian Bullet's career back on cue

15/06/2020 AT 16:08
World Championship

Luca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion

12/06/2020 AT 15:10
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Snooker

Willie Thorne and the humorous stories behind an icon

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
Snooker

'I spent 45 years laughing all around the world with Willie' – Dennis Taylor pays tribute to Thorne

YESTERDAY AT 16:51
Snooker

'Deeply saddened' - Gary Lineker leads Willie Thorne tributes after death

YESTERDAY AT 09:21
Snooker

Snooker icon Willie Thorne dies at age of 66

YESTERDAY AT 08:42

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleDoherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT
Next articleReport: Some NFL coaches want season delayed