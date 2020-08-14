'I'm 44 with no cue action!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan reflects on semi-final win against Mark Selby

Ronnie O'Sullivan was relieved to have reached the final of the World Championship after beating Mark Selby - but was not happy with his performance.

"My cue action is all over the gaff," the Rocket told Colin Murray exclusively on Eurosport.

I'm having to improvise. I must have had about 20 different cue actions in that match.

The five-time world champion reiterated his theory that he needs to emulate the likes of Novak Djokovic if he wants to win another title, saying: "All the flamboyance doesn't win you World Championships."

He was amazed at what he achieved against the slower defensive play of Selby, joking: "I couldn't believe I actually won a safety battle against Mark Selby, to be honest with you!"

And O'Sullivan is wary about facing 28-year-old Kyren Wilson in the final over the weekend.

"I'm old enough to be his dad - I shouldn't be here really. I'm 44 with no cue action!" he added.

