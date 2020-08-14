'If I'm snookered, I'm going to smash them' - Ronnie explains controversial moment

Semi-finals, Day 15
Ronnie O'Sullivan spoke to Eurosport's Colin Murray after making the final of the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan drew criticism for this shot in his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Mark Selby.
Kyren Wilson spoke to Colin Murray after his sensational final-frame decider against Anthony McGill at the World Snooker Championship.
Kyren Wilson held his head in his hands after a fluked green finally meant he could win the most unforgettable of frames against Anthony McGill.
Relive our favourite segment of the amazing deciding frame between Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship.
Kyren Wilson missed the simplest of reds while he was at the table and looking to claim a final-frame victory over Anthony McGill in the World Snooker Champions
Ronnie O'Sullivan is 'still in contention' after hitting back at the end of the session against Mark Selby in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan gets away with 'one of the flukes of the World Snooker Championship' at a crucial stage in his semi-final against Mark Selby.
Mark Selby makes a fast start to the session as he assumes a strong lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.
Watch highlights as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby are locked in a tense World Snooker Championship semi-final battle.