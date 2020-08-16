Is this Ronnie O'Sullivan's last chance at winning the World Snooker Championship? - The Break

Is this Ronnie O’Sullivan’s last chance at winning the World Snooker Championship?

That was the question posed by Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds on The Break podcast as O’Sullivan bids to win the tournament for a sixth time.

O’Sullivan, 44, is in the final for the first time since 2013 – and led 10-7 against Kyren Wilson overnight – but has only made it past the second round twice in the last five years.

“You have one guy in Kyren Wilson who is absolutely desperate to be world champion,” said Foulds. “He has his family there, he’s a huge family man, he is desperate to become world champion.

“On the other side you have five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and it could be the last time he is in the final. It wouldn’t surprise me if that was the case. A lot of people thought they wouldn’t see him in a final again.

“He knows this could be his last opportunity and by Ronnie’s standards of being stylish out there, he will go into the trenches and scrap if he has to do it, that’s what it feels like.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan may have a three frame lead over Kyren Wilson going into the last day of the World Snooker Championship final, but as ex player Neal Foulds and commentator Philip Studd discuss with Rachel Casey, this is a very unpredictable year and an extraordinary championship; anything could happen.

The trio have a comprehensive review of the first two sessions of the final and look ahead to the next two.

Plus Rachel has a lively conversation with Eurosport presenter Colin Murray on his three-week experience at the Crucible being in the company of Jimmy White and all the top competitors.

