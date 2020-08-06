John Higgins ends Crucible’s eight-year maximum wait with brilliant 147 clearance

John Higgins produced a masterful maximum at the Snooker World Championship on Thursday, recording the first at the arena in eight years.

The stunning clearance came in the 12th frame against Kurt Maflin, bringing the Scot back to 5-7 down in the best-of-25 encounter.

World Championship Judd Trump: Yan Bingtao is a potential world champion IN A DAY

Play Icon WATCH Watch John Higgins clinch 'fantastic' 147 to make history at World Snooker Championship 00:00:35

“That’s a remarkable break by a truly remarkable champion,” reacted Eurosport commentator Dave Hendon. “And look at that smile. That break, if nobody matches it, is worth £55,000.

“He’s got to put that to one side and get on with the match now, because he’s still trailing 7-5. Just looking back at the ten previous maximums, one three occasions the player has gone on to lose the match.”

Play Icon WATCH Watch John Higgins clinch 'fantastic' 147 to make history at World Snooker Championship 00:00:35

Higgins’ maximum is his first ever at the Crucible, only the 11th in the history of the World Championship and the first at the event since 2012.

Higgins has won four World Championships in his career and has now made 10 tournament maximums in his career. That tally puts him third in the all-time list, one behind Stephen Hendry but still trailing Ronnie O’Sullivan by five.

Play Icon WATCH 147 in full: Watch John Higgins' stunning World Snooker Championship maximum 00:13:40

Most Maximums of All-Time

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 15

Stephen Hendry - 11

John Higgins - 10

Ding Junhui - 6

Stuart Bingham - 6

Shaun Murphy - 5

Tom Ford - 5

World Championship 'There will definitely be a 147' – How John Higgins predicted his own Crucible maximum magic 38 MINUTES AGO