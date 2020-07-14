Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan chase whopping £555,000 for World Championship glory

Defending world champion Judd Trump and five-times Crucible winner Ronnie O'Sullivan could land the biggest jackpot in snooker history next month at the World Championship.

Tournament organisers World Snooker Tour have confirmed that there will be a top prize of £40,000 for any player who can make a maximum at the delayed World Championship, which runs between Friday 31 July and Sunday 16 August in Sheffield.

There is also a top break prize of £15,000 courtesy of tournament sponsors Betfred meaning the winner of the event could trouser a record-breaking sum if they also make the first Crucible maximum since seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry in 2012.

Trump filleted John Higgins 18-9 a year ago to land his first world title, an achievement that saw him collect a £500,000 top prize in becoming the first player in history to top £1m in earnings over a season.

O'Sullivan – second favourite behind Trump – has already made three Crucible 147s out the 10 compiled at the venue since 1977, including his iconic world record effort of five minutes and eight seconds in 1997.

Former winners Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are among the leading contenders chasing a slice of the action.

2004 UK champion Stephen Maguire is already in the money before he rolls up at Sheffield having collected £260,000 from winning the Tour Championship, including a £100,000 bonus for his success at the World Grand Prix and Players Championship plus a £10,000 top break prize.

He has snared over £550,000 in prize money so far in what is already the most lucrative season of his career.

Snooker's Crucible maximum men

Crucible 147s

1983 – Cliff Thorburn

1992 – Jimmy White

1995 – Stephen Hendry

1997 – Ronnie O’Sullivan

2003 – Ronnie O’Sullivan

2005 – Mark Williams

2008 – Ronnie O’Sullivan

2008 – Ali Carter

2009 – Stephen Hendry

2012 – Stephen Hendry

World Championship first round draw

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16 ) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5 ) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13 ) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

