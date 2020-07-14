Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan chase whopping £555,000 for World Championship glory

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan
Defending world champion Judd Trump and five-times Crucible winner Ronnie O'Sullivan could land the biggest jackpot in snooker history next month at the World Championship.
Tournament organisers World Snooker Tour have confirmed that there will be a top prize of £40,000 for any player who can make a maximum at the delayed World Championship, which runs between Friday 31 July and Sunday 16 August in Sheffield.
There is also a top break prize of £15,000 courtesy of tournament sponsors Betfred meaning the winner of the event could trouser a record-breaking sum if they also make the first Crucible maximum since seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry in 2012.
Trump filleted John Higgins 18-9 a year ago to land his first world title, an achievement that saw him collect a £500,000 top prize in becoming the first player in history to top £1m in earnings over a season.
O'Sullivan – second favourite behind Trump – has already made three Crucible 147s out the 10 compiled at the venue since 1977, including his iconic world record effort of five minutes and eight seconds in 1997.
Former winners Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are among the leading contenders chasing a slice of the action.
2004 UK champion Stephen Maguire is already in the money before he rolls up at Sheffield having collected £260,000 from winning the Tour Championship, including a £100,000 bonus for his success at the World Grand Prix and Players Championship plus a £10,000 top break prize.
He has snared over £550,000 in prize money so far in what is already the most lucrative season of his career.
Snooker's Crucible maximum men
Crucible 147s
- 1983 – Cliff Thorburn
- 1992 – Jimmy White
- 1995 – Stephen Hendry
- 1997 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2003 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2005 – Mark Williams
- 2008 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2008 – Ali Carter
- 2009 – Stephen Hendry
- 2012 – Stephen Hendry
World Championship first round draw
- Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier
- Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier
- Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier
- Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier
- John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier
- David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier
- Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier
- Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier
- Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier
- Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier
- Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier
- Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier
- Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier
- Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier
- Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier
- Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier