Judd Trump edges past Yan Bingtao to reach World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Judd Trump edges past 20-year-old Yan Bingtao 13-11 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield.
With Trump taking a 9-7 lead into the evening session, Bingtao started strongly by making it three frames on the bounce. But 30-year-old Trump then took the 18th frame with a half century.
The 20-year-old from China kept up the pace, though, with Trump only registering a 77% shot success rate early on.
Trump was fortunate to go 11-9 up. Bingtao looked almost certain to level heading into the interval as he made a 64 break, but he missed the frame ball brown and Trump capitalised to take a two-frame lead.
But Trump was still not playing particularly well and Bingtao cleared with 94 to make it 11-10. It was a costly black that Trump missed which did the damage as Bingtao maintained the pressure.
A lengthy 22nd frame, lasting 52 minutes, ensued with both players making errors. Trump would finally come out on top by sinking the pink with a break of 55 before Bingtao fought back with a wonderful clearance of 130.
The pressure was then on the reigning world champion to deliver and he did so with a break of 127 and his 101st century of the season.
Trump will face either Matt Gould or Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.