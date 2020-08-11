Judd Trump's World Championship reign ended by Kyren Wilson

Judd Trump fell victim to the Crucible Curse in a 13-9 defeat to rival Kryen Wilson in the World Snooker Championship on Tuesday, as he was dethroned as world champion.

Trump started the session 10-6 down and already in trouble, with Wilson needing just three frames to wrap up a shock win.

Play Icon

World Championship ‘That is delightful’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan produces some magic at the World Snooker Championship AN HOUR AGO

A break of 72 without response from Trump pulled one frame back and gave the 2019 world champion hope, but a crushing 94 break from Wilson took him two frames from a famous win in the quarter-finals.

Trump, who had struggled for form in much of the early stages of the 2020 edition in strange circumstances at the Crucible, hit the first century from either player in the match to reduce the deficit, and then closed out the next frame 70-0.

Neil Robertson: Mark Selby back to his world title-winning tactical best

Wilson then put Trump on the back foot at 9-11 down when he took a 48-0 lead. Trump was unable to take a chance when it was offered to him, allowing Wilson to move into an unassailable advantage in the frame and to within one frame of victory.

Trump had an in in the final frame but a missed long red brought Wilson back to the table, with Trump watching on helpless as his reign as world champion ended as his opponent brought up his first century break of the match. Wilson has now won eight of the 13 meetings between the two men.

The defeat robs Trump of what he had hoped would be a crowning achievement. He had won a record six ranking titles this season but to have become the first ever first-time Crucible world champion to defend his title would arguably have been an even more remarkable success.

Play Icon WATCH Kyren Wilson knocks in century during dominant evening session 00:02:23

World Championship Neil Robertson: Mark Selby back to his world title-winning tactical best AN HOUR AGO

Play Icon