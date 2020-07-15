Judd Trump: I feared I'd lost chance to defend my world title

Judd Trump has revealed he thought his chances of defending the world title had passed him by when the tournament was cancelled in April.

The undisputed world number one was relishing the chance to return to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield – scene of his thrilling 18-9 victory over John Higgins in the final a year ago – after winning the Gibraltar Open in mid-March to become the first player to win six ranking events in a season.

But the global Covid-19 crisis hit professional sport hard, forcing snooker into enforced hibernation days later with the viability of the 2020 World Championship shrouded in doubt as World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn frantically searched for alternative dates.

The successful staging of the Championship League and rearranged Tour Championship behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in June has boosted snooker's hope of pressing ahead with the 44th staging its biggest event in Sheffield.

It is due to start on Friday 31 July and run until Sunday 16 August under strict UK government health advice that means a crowd inside the 980-seat venue remains unlikely with all competitors and staff needing tests before entering the building.

Trump admits he will just be happy to get back out there – with or without a crowd.

“It is going to be a little bit different behind the scenes," said Trump. "Just being able to walk out there into that arena, even if there is nobody there, is going to be special for me.

"I just want to enjoy it and take that chance that was nearly taken away from me.

“At one point I think everyone was quite worried it might not go ahead. The logistics of putting on a tournament this big and the qualifying stages was always going to be difficult.

"I think everyone involved in snooker, has done an amazing job with the Championship League and again with the top eight tournament. Barry is always going to find a way, if it is possible, to get everything done.

"I think snooker is in a good place. It is just exciting now to look forward to that event.”

Much has been made of the 'Crucible Curse' that dictates no maiden winner of the event in its modern form has successfully defended the title – including icons such as former world champions Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Alex Higgins.

“There is no pressure on me. Every great of the game, has never done it," said the Bristolian.

"It is about getting over that first hurdle. I don’t want to go out there and lose first game. There will be a bit of pressure on that, but if I can get over the first round there is no reason I can’t go and do well."

Trump is also bidding to set a new record for the most centuries in a season. He is on 98 centuries – still five short of Neil Robertson's landmark total of 103 from 2014.

