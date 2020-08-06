World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump trails Yan Bingtao in second round

Defending champion Judd Trump faces an uphill battle in his World Snooker Championship second round match with Yan Bingtao.

Trump trails his 20-year-old opponent 5-3 after the first session in their best-of-25 encounter – although it could have been worse had he not clinched the final frame.

Yan, who has lost all five previous meetings with Trump, made a total clearance of 133 and breaks of 91 and 93 in an impressive display.

Trump is bidding to become the maiden first-time champion to defend a world title in the Crucible era.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham and Mark Williams are locked at 8-8 ahead of their final session.

Bingham rattled off four frames on the spin to turn 3-6 into 7-6, but three-time world champion Williams belatedly stemmed the tide to keep his hopes on track.

