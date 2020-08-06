Snooker
World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump trails Yan Bingtao in second round

Judd Trump | Snooker | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Defending champion Judd Trump faces an uphill battle in his World Snooker Championship second round match with Yan Bingtao.

Trump trails his 20-year-old opponent 5-3 after the first session in their best-of-25 encounter – although it could have been worse had he not clinched the final frame.

Yan, who has lost all five previous meetings with Trump, made a total clearance of 133 and breaks of 91 and 93 in an impressive display.

Trump is bidding to become the maiden first-time champion to defend a world title in the Crucible era.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham and Mark Williams are locked at 8-8 ahead of their final session.

Bingham rattled off four frames on the spin to turn 3-6 into 7-6, but three-time world champion Williams belatedly stemmed the tide to keep his hopes on track.

