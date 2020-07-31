World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump wobbles in Crucible return against Tom Ford

Judd Trump risks an upset in his first match at the Crucible since becoming world champion, against Tom Ford.

Ford, 36 and something of a journeyman who had only scored one century at the venue in his career, started in surprisingly blistering form.

He raced ahead in the first frame, and in his second he capitalised on a lucky triple-plant that allowed him to come back from behind into a two-frame lead. That became three when some safety play and attritional approaches left the pair to fight it out on the black, with Ford able to hold his nerve.

Trump then began his fightback, hitting a 104 century in the fourth. A break of 64 in the fifth reduced the deficit to a single frame.

Unflustered, Ford answered with a 140 break, the highest of the match and one to double his career centuries at the Crucible.

A break of 61 in the next frame meant that the unfancied player from Leicester had kept the reigning world champion from potting a ball for two consecutive frames.

Showing the determination that brought him a world championship, and some exceptional pre-lockdown form, Trump struck back with two frames, including a hard-fought ninth. That allows Trump to restart the second session just a frame behind Ford with the match poised at 5-4.

The players will resume in tonight's evening session, which you can watch live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

