Kyren Wilson breaks up the reds in expert fashion

Watch Kyren Wilson record his third century of the match as he takes the 21st frame of his semi-final against Anthony McGill with a break of 116.
Watch Kyren Wilson break up the reds with a fine shot in his World Championship semi-final clash against Anthony McGill.
Watch as Kyren Wilson narrowly misses out on a century but produces a break of 99 to level his World Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson.
Ronnie O'Sullivan was handed a big slice of luck in the second session against Mark Selby in the World Championship at the Crucible.
Ronnie O'Sullivan was left shaking his head after a big kick saw him miss a relatively simple black pot against Mark Selby.
Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has said that he needs to be more like Novak Djokovic if he is going to win a sixth title.
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks Eurosport through what he considers are his biggest rivalries in snooker with a particular focus on the World Championship.
Enjoy highlights of day 12 at the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaks to Eurosport's Colin Murray after his win in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship over Mark Williams.