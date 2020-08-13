Snooker
World Championship

Kyren Wilson produces brilliant fightback to level with Anthony McGill at World Championship

Kyren Wilson makes a century break

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Kyren Wilson produced a brilliant fightback to draw level with Anthony McGill at 8-8 heading into the decisive semi-final session at The Crucible in Sheffield.

Heading into the second session 6-3 down, Wilson needed a fast start and he duly delivered with a stunning century before the Englishman followed up with a 77 clearance.

But luck was on McGill's side in a fluky 11th frame as his opening red bounced off the middle pocket jaw and rolled into the far pocket as well as unintentionally forcing a snooker.

Wilson ensured he would win three of the first four frames before the short interval, though, as he registered a 73 clearance.

The Tartan Nugget restarted well and pocketed a risky red from long range which effectively won him the frame to go 8-5 up.

But Wilson fought back in style. He registered a 116 clearance - his highest break of the tournament - before further breaks of 90 and 78 to set up a tantalising final session.

