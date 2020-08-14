Kyren Wilson reaches final after bizarre and dramatic win over Anthony McGill

An emotional Kyren Wilson battled into the final of the World Championship with a thrilling 17-16 win over Anthony McGill.

Wilson denied McGill, who was attempting to be the first man to come through qualifying and reach the final since Ding Junhui in 2016.

It came down to a tense final frame. Wilson missed a red into the middle pocket and when he returned to the table he played a poor safety shot.

McGill was not able to capitalise, though, sending the final red spinning around the table.

The pair exchanged further safety shots on that last red, with McGill then racking up fouls, and Wilson doing the same - much to his consternation.

McGill finally potted the red - 25 minutes after the previous score - but ended up snookering himself on the green.

And almost an hour into the final frame, after a series of tactical parries, Wilson fluked the green to put himself 97-74 up. He apologised to his opponent and had to gather himself before attempting the brown - which he missed.

But McGill required snookers as well as the points on the table - and eventually Wilson got the pink in the pocket to secure his place in the final.

"No-one wants to win like that...he obviously felt a bit disappointed for Anthony McGill," said Eurosport expert Jimmy White afterwards.

The pair even shook hands after that last ball went home - emphasising just how much it meant to them both.

"I don't even feel like I've done anything wrong," said a shell-shocked McGill afterwards. "I feel as though it's been stolen from me - not by Kyren, by the snooker gods."

It was Wilson who had started the brighter, with a break of 94 in the first frame of the afternoon to extend his lead to 14-11.

But the Scotsman fought back, with a break of 84 followed by two centuries to draw level.

Wilson edged ahead again, taking advantage of a rare error from McGill as a red rolled into the pocket following a cannon into the pack.

McGill then eked out frame 30 with two decent breaks, and moving into the lead again with a break of 98.

The penultimate frame was a nervy one, with a re-rack required before Wilson punished McGill leaving a red right on the pocket.

