Kyren Wilson takes control of World Championship semi-final against Anthony McGill

Kyren Wilson put memories of his slack start to his World Snooker Championship semi-final to bed with a superb third-session showing against Anthony McGill.

The duo had restarted their clash locked at 8-8 and the early exchanges of the evening's play followed that same pattern.

In the first frame of the session, a couple of superb reds set McGill up to move 9-8 ahead, only for Wilson to produce a break of 99 and level it up once more.

After McGill claimed a lengthy 19th frame to make it 10-9, Wilson came to life, claiming a tight 20th before a century put him ahead for the first time.

He hammered home his advantage from there, skipping into a 13-10 lead thanks to his third and fourth straight frames.

McGill responded with a rapid-fire century of his own to cut the deficit to two ahead of the final session on Friday.

In the other semi-final, which has only seen two sessions of action, Mark Selby leads Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7.

