Kyren Wilson through to fifth successive World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Kyren Wilson is through to his fifth successive World Snooker Championship quarter-final after a 13-9 win over Martin Gould at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Gould was 11-5 down heading into the afternoon session and he started excellently, winning three frames in a row.

The Pinner Potter missed what looked to be a straightforward red, but he recovered to reduce the deficit with a 58 break before taking frame 18.

With Wilson appearing nervous, Gould snatched the 19th by punishing his kick on the black.

Nevertheless, any sign of a real comeback was slightly shortlived as Wilson took frame 20 having needed three snookers.

And although Gould registered a 73 clearance in frame 21, Wilson emerged victorious with a break of 79.

Wilson will face Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.

