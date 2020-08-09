Kyren Wilson through to fifth successive World Snooker Championship quarter-finals

Kyren Wilson
Kyren Wilson is through to his fifth successive World Snooker Championship quarter-final after a 13-9 win over Martin Gould at the Crucible in Sheffield.
Gould was 11-5 down heading into the afternoon session and he started excellently, winning three frames in a row.
The Pinner Potter missed what looked to be a straightforward red, but he recovered to reduce the deficit with a 58 break before taking frame 18.
With Wilson appearing nervous, Gould snatched the 19th by punishing his kick on the black.
Nevertheless, any sign of a real comeback was slightly shortlived as Wilson took frame 20 having needed three snookers.
And although Gould registered a 73 clearance in frame 21, Wilson emerged victorious with a break of 79.
Wilson will face Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.