07/08/20
J. DingJunhui Ding
Starting from
19:00
R. O'SullivanRonnie O'Sullivan
World Championship • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Ding Junhui - Ronnie O'Sullivan
World Championship - 7 August 2020

World Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Junhui Ding and Ronnie O'Sullivan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 7 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junhui Ding vs Ronnie O'Sullivan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.