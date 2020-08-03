LIVE

Jack Lisowski - Anthony McGill

World Championship - 3 August 2020

World Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Jack Lisowski and Anthony McGill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 3 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jack Lisowski vs Anthony McGill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.