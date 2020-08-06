06/08/20
J. TrumpJudd Trump
Starting from
14:30
B. YanBingtao Yan
World Championship • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Judd Trump - Yan Bingtao
World Championship - 6 August 2020

World Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Judd Trump and Bingtao Yan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 6 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Judd Trump vs Bingtao Yan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.