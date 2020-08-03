03/08/20
S. MurphyShaun Murphy
Starting from
14:30
N. SaengkhamNoppon Saengkham
World Championship • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Shaun Murphy - Noppon Saengkham
World Championship - 3 August 2020

World Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Shaun Murphy and Noppon Saengkham live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 3 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shaun Murphy vs Noppon Saengkham. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.