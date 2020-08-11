Mark Selby emerges as World Championship favourite after overcoming Neil Robertson

Three-time champion Mark Selby advanced into the World Championship semi-final after finishing the job against Neil Robertson on Tuesday.

Selby completed a 13-7 victory over the No.2 seed when taking two of the opening four frames of the morning session at the Crucible.

A 91 in the opening frame of the day had moved Selby within one of victory, but his march to the semis was delayed as Robertson valiantly won the next two.

Another tight frame just before the interval this time went Selby's way, and the 2014, 2016 and 2017 winner is now just two wins away from another world crown.

A last-four meeting with Mark Williams or Ronnie O’Sullivan awaits Selby, who is now the bookies favourite to win a fourth world title.

Williams holds a 6-2 lead over O’Sullivan in their quarter-final, which resumes in Tuesday’s afternoon session on Eurosport.

