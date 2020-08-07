Mark Williams comes through thriller against Stuart Bingham to make quarter-finals

Mark Williams became the oldest player since Steve Davis in 2010 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship after he beat 2015 winner Stuart Bingham 13-11.

The three-time world champion had to come through a nail-biting epic, though, putting together a break of 74 in the 21st frame to edge ahead 11-10.

He had been 9-8 down after the first frame of the day, when Bingham made a break of 70, but surged back to win the next two.

Bingham got a break of 51 to level up at the mid-session interval, but Williams won five of the last seven frames to secure his place in the next round, where he will play either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Ding Junhui.

“I would love to play Ronnie in the next round because we grew up together as juniors and we haven’t played here for a while,” Williams said afterwards.

I would have to play out of my skin and even if I did it still might not be enough. What’s the worst thing that could happen? If I lose 13-0 I’ll just go home. All the pressure would be on Ronnie and I would just enjoy the experience.

