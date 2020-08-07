Snooker
World Championship

Mark Williams comes through thriller against Stuart Bingham to make quarter-finals

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Mark Williams | Snooker | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Mark Williams became the oldest player since Steve Davis in 2010 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship after he beat 2015 winner Stuart Bingham 13-11.

  • World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
  • Watch World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport Player

The three-time world champion had to come through a nail-biting epic, though, putting together a break of 74 in the 21st frame to edge ahead 11-10.

World Championship

World Snooker Championship LIVE updates - Trump comes back to close in on quarter-finals

4 HOURS AGO

He had been 9-8 down after the first frame of the day, when Bingham made a break of 70, but surged back to win the next two.

Bingham got a break of 51 to level up at the mid-session interval, but Williams won five of the last seven frames to secure his place in the next round, where he will play either Ronnie O’Sullivan or Ding Junhui.

“I would love to play Ronnie in the next round because we grew up together as juniors and we haven’t played here for a while,” Williams said afterwards.

I would have to play out of my skin and even if I did it still might not be enough. What’s the worst thing that could happen? If I lose 13-0 I’ll just go home. All the pressure would be on Ronnie and I would just enjoy the experience.
Play Icon
World Championship

'The win of his life' - Qualifier Kurt Maflin seals thrilling win over John Higgins

16 HOURS AGO
World Championship

147 not enough for John Higgins as Kurt Maflin reaches quarter-finals at World Snooker Championship

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld Championship
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On