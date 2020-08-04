Mark Williams: I’m never retiring from snooker - Listen to The Break!

In the latest episode of The Break, host Rachel Casey heard from Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, who are all into the last 16 at The Crucible yet again.

And Williams, a three-time world champion, told the podcast that lockdown had reconfirmed his love of the game, insisting that he will never retire from snooker.

"Due to the lockdown it’s made my mind up I’m never, ever retiring from snooker, I’m going to play until I drop off the Tour,” said Williams in the latest episode of The Break.

"If I get wildcards in the seniors – whatever – I’m never retiring. I’m just going to enjoy it. If I never win another tournament, then I can’t argue with what I’ve done.

I’m going to keep trying every tournament and see how long I can stay on the Tour for. It’ll be interesting to see where I am in five years’ time when I meet fifty if I’m still on the Tour.

Elsewhere, Casey discusses the emergence of the Class of ‘92 with Phil Yates and Dominic Dale, who both saw it happen 28 years ago, with Dale effusive in his praise of Williams, O'Sullivan and Higgins.

"John Higgins has been to the last three world finals,” said Dale.

They’re such great players with a wealth of experience. You can never count them out, particularly in a World Championship, they’re going to be right on it, they’ll have practiced hard.

"They’re just too good. They can roll out performances and if they can play 80 or 90% of their best, which they tend to do, it’s normally good enough to defeat most of the players they come up against.”

Dale also talks about a humiliating defeat at the hands of O’Sullivan (though we also let him mention a rare win over Ronnie earlier this season).

Meanwhile, dark horse Kurt Maflin tells Rachel he has underachieved so far in his career and talks about his obscene gesture going viral.

