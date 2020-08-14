'Mental match - I'm gutted it's ended the way it has' - Kyren Wilson reflects on semi-final victory

Kyren Wilson edged a rollercoaster semi-final against Anthony McGill 17-16, taking an epic deciding frame on a fluke - but his first thought was for his vanquished opponent.

"Mental match, mental decider - I'm gutted it's ended the way it has," an emotional Wilson told Eurosport's Colin Murray afterwards. "It's not nice to send someone home on such a big stage on a fluke. I just couldn't believe what was happening."

It looked like McGill was in the ascendancy, leading 16-15 as they went into frame 33.

"I managed to find something from somewhere and pulled [it] back to a decider, held myself together through the break, and took my eye off a red focusing on position, and played a great snooker where I thought, 'I'm in the match.'

"If it had finished there it would have been a different story with the way I'm feeling. Then I went in off the red, kicking it in the middle."

The 28-year-old had kind words for his opponent, saying: "We're two young lads that have grown up together, played in amateur stuff since we were 11 years old, so for me it was great that we were competing in the semi-final and competing so well.

I feel like it was one of the best semi-finals you'll ever see, it had absolutely everything. I just wish that it didn't end the way it did.

"I've had so many kicks in the teeth, like Anthony's just had there. I lost the Champion of Champions final more or less to a bit of bad fortune. These things happen. Maybe it was my turn. Lady luck was on my side."

And Wilson also revealed what he said to McGill at the end of the match - when they shook hands despite the social distancing measures in place at the Crucible.

"I just said, 'I'm so sorry, mate.' I couldn't believe it was going to end that way. I just said, 'You keep playing like that, you'll be back here again in no time.'

"I really did think he held himself together really well. Looking at him there, he's holding himself together lovely. I'm in bits."

But Wilson also warned that despite the drama of the semi-final, he would be focused for the coming weekend - whoever he faced.

"My game is in such good shape," he confirmed. "You can't help but get a little bit tense in a moment like that, but trust me, I'll be back, I'll be giving it my all for the next few days.

"I've dreamt of this moment, I won't be letting it slip."

