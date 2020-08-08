Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins all square in World Championship clash

Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins ended the second session of their World Snooker Championship round two match at 8-8 at the Crucible, while Martin Gould trails Kyren Wilson 11-5.

The session kicked off with the same tempo as it would proceed for the rest of the night when the two players exchanged a lengthy series of safety plays, before Robertson managed to hit a 132 break to move 6-3 ahead.

Robertson then had to watch as Hawkins made a break of 95 to continue the exceptional quality seen in the match and across the tournament so far, and Hawkins moved to 6-5 when he forced Wilson into requiring several snookers to rescue the 11th frame - Wilson failed when he fluke a red and reduced his options.

After more than half an hour, the 12th frame stood at 30-39 in Hawkins’ favour, with the game plodding on slowly, and more safety play saw Wilson fail to keep up with his rival to leave the score at 6-6 going into the mid-session interval.

A scrappy frame gave Hawkins a rare moment ahead, but a poor miscue in the next frame on a tight red allowed Wilson back in to steal a leveller with two frames remaining.

At half 10, the two were still at the table with a couple of frames to play. In the night's penultimate frame, a break of 69 was enough to settle the matter before one last frame began.

Nothing could separate the pair at the end of the session though, when a 117 break levelled the scores at 88.

On the other table Wilson faced off against Gould, and quickly went 6-3 ahead, and turned that into a 7-3 advantage when he put away 83.

It seemed that Wilson was going to wrap the match up early when he managed to reach 9-3, but the resurgent Gould gave himself a glimmer of hope at 10-5, only to see the session brought to a close with Wilson 11-5 up, two frames from the next round.

