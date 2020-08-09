Snooker
World Championship

Neil Robertson battles past Barry Hawkins to reach World Snooker Championships quarters

Neil Robertson im Crucible

Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Neil Robertson is through to the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships following a hard-fought 13-9 victory over Barry Hawkins at the Crucible in Sheffield.

World Championship

‘Exactly what he needed’ – Barry Hawkins cuts the arrears

2 HOURS AGO

With the scores at 8-8 heading into the afternoon session, the 2010 champion regained the lead with a break of 59 before he took the 18th frame as Hawkins missed a costly red.

Robertson took the 19th with a half century before Hawkins pulled back one with his only century of the afternoon.

In the end, though, it proved to be a relatively comfortable conclusion to the contest for Robertson.

The Australian responded with a 79 clearance after a lengthy 21st frame before sealing his place in his eighth World Championships quarter-finals where he will face Mark Selby.

