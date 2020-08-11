Neil Robertson dispatches ‘extravagant’ four-ball plant against Mark Selby

Morning Session, Quarter-finals
Second Session, Quarter-finals
Women's Singles, Day 2
Watch highlights from the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Mark Williams stars against fellow Class of '92er Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Neil Robertson trails Mark Selby in their quarter-final but produced this ‘extravagant’ four-ball plant on Tuesday.
There were four remarkable flukes in the first two sessions of the Snooker World Championship on Monday.
Ronnie O'Sullivan could have made Mark Williams play a snooker again but instead chose to try a different safety and let his opponent out.
Watch snooker World Championship live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Watch the World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Neil Robertson gets very lucky with a crazy long-range pot during his World Championship match against Mark Selby.
Mark Selby somehow manages to accidentally snooker Neil Robertson with a crazy double-kiss in their World Snooker Championship match.
Kyren Wilson leaves Judd Trump stunned with a bizarre pot during their World Snooker Championship match. Was it a fluke?
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks Eurosport through his first World Snooker Championship title in 2001 and ‘after-party nightmare.