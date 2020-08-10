Neil Robertson fights back against Mark Selby, Judd Trump trails Kyren Wilson in quarter-final

Neil Robertson | Snooker | ESP Player Feature
Image credit: Getty Images
Mark Selby made a blistering start to his World Championship quarter-final only for Neil Robertson to fight back in the opening session.
In a battle of two former champions it is Selby who leads 5-3, but only after Robertson battled to take the final three frames.
The opening frame proved to be the longest of the tournament so far, and after almost 59 minutes it was Selby who edged in front when potting the final black.
A 73 followed from Selby, with the three-time champion needing the final black once more to take a 3-0 lead.
It was soon four when a 72 left Robertson with much to ponder at the mid-session interval, and the 2010 champion watched on as Selby made it 5-0 with a 66.
To Robertson’s relief, the Aussie got on the board with an 83, and after Selby squandered a chance in the seventh frame it was the No.2 seed who stole it to reduce the gap to 5-2.
A thrilling frame to end a gripping session saw Selby get a huge slice of luck to snooker Robertson, only for the latter - after a few misses - to get fortunate with a plant before he saw out his third frame in a row.
Meanwhile, the other morning session saw No.8 seed Kyren Wilson take a 5-3 lead over defending champion Trump.
It was a fair speedier affair than the Selby-Robertson match, with Wilson opening the encounter with a 74 before Trump hit back with breaks of 85 and 76.
Wilson then won three frames on the spin, with breaks of 72 and 79 following to hand him a two-frame advantage going into this evening’s second session.
Trump is no stranger to a first-session deficit, with the world number one having also trailed after his opening sessions in the first two rounds.
As he has been reminded on a daily basis, Trump is looking to end the ‘Crucible Curse’ by becoming the first first-time champion to defend his title at the Crucible.