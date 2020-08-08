Neil Robertson in front as Kyren Wilson dominates at World Snooker Championship

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson leads Barry Hawkins 5-3 in the second round of the Snooker World Championship, but the math was postponed after a farcical start to the encounter.
Snooker took a backseat in the first frame as Robertson spilt coffee all over the crucible floor and his trousers, forcing both players to retire to their dressing rooms for a short moment.
And the drama continued once they were back at the table as the two played out an incredibly tight and often error-strewn first session.
Robertson took a simple first frame but the two exchanged errors in the third allowing Hawkins to level.
Hawkins then threw away an epic third frame after missing a routine frame-ball black, but once again levelled things up at 2-2.
Robertson then edged a brilliant fifth frame following the mid-session interval as both players struggled to string together big breaks, and the Aussie then pulled away with an easy frame to go 4-2 ahead.
Hawkins finally gave us the first century of the session with a 111 clearance to go 4-3 behind, but Robertson responded with a century of his own to finish the session 5-3 up.