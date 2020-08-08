Neil Robertson in front as Kyren Wilson dominates at World Snooker Championship

Neil Robertson leads Barry Hawkins 5-3 in the second round of the Snooker World Championship, but the math was postponed after a farcical start to the encounter.

Snooker took a backseat in the first frame as Robertson spilt coffee all over the crucible floor and his trousers, forcing both players to retire to their dressing rooms for a short moment.

World Championship World Snooker Championship - Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson in action AN HOUR AGO

And the drama continued once they were back at the table as the two played out an incredibly tight and often error-strewn first session.

Robertson took a simple first frame but the two exchanged errors in the third allowing Hawkins to level.

Hawkins then threw away an epic third frame after missing a routine frame-ball black, but once again levelled things up at 2-2.

Robertson then edged a brilliant fifth frame following the mid-session interval as both players struggled to string together big breaks, and the Aussie then pulled away with an easy frame to go 4-2 ahead.

Hawkins finally gave us the first century of the session with a 111 clearance to go 4-3 behind, but Robertson responded with a century of his own to finish the session 5-3 up.

Play Icon

World Championship "The most bizarre start to a match in Crucible history!" - Neil Robertson drink mishap 4 HOURS AGO