'Should be no crowds until 2021' - Ronnie O'Sullivan threatens to pull out of World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan has threatened to withdraw from the World Snooker Championship over plans to pilot fans' return to sporting events at the Crucible.

All sport has been played behind closed doors since it was given the green light to restart in June, due to the British government's plans to ease the coronavirus-enforced lockdown which saw the country grind to a standstill in March.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that fans would be able to return to stadia in October subject to successful trials, one of which will be at the flagship snooker event, which starts on July 31.

However, the sport's most famous player is less than enthusiastic about performing in front of a crowd.

"If they start bringing in crowds in, even if it is only a couple of hundred, I wouldn’t feel good about that," O’Sullivan according to the Sun.

"And I think to the point where it would even affect my willingness to participate. I don’t think there should be any crowds in an indoor area until at least 2021 and, to me, it seems insane that we are even talking about it.

"I just think it is obvious that is something we have to do in certain situations, to protect other people and lessen the risk."

Fans returning to stadia will also be trialled at Surrey's The Oval county cricket ground and Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival. It has also been suggested that fans could be present at football's Community Shield, though no date has been confirmed for the match between Liverpool and the eventual winners of the FA Cup.

