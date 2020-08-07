Snooker
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui tied overnight at World Snooker Championship

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan gewann bisher fünf WM-Titel

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are tied at 4-4 in their second round clash at the Crucible in Sheffield.

  • World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results
  • Watch World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport Player
World Championship

World Snooker Championship LIVE - Judd Trump in action; Ronnie O'Sullivan tied

AN HOUR AGO

In a match played at a fast pace, the five-time world champion took the opening frame with a break of 61 after Ding allowed him back into it.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ronnie O'Sullivan with outrageous positioning - 'that's some shot!'

00:01:22

The 20-year-old from China replied quickly with a half century before following up with a break of 76 to make it 3-1 heading into the first interval.

With O'Sullivan looking in some trouble, he bounced back after the restart by winning the next three frames in a row.

O'Sullivan's initial break of 60 did most of the damage in the fifth frame before levelling with the first century of the match - his 1052nd career century.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ronnie O'Sullivan produces 'one of the best safety shots I've seen' at World Championship

00:01:11

The Rocket then took the lead with a scrappy frame before Ding levelled up to ensure it would be even heading into Saturday's afternoon session.

Watch Ding Junhui vs Ronnie O'Sullivan at 2.30pm on Saturday live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Play Icon
WATCH

Ronnie O'Sullivan 'angles' Ding Junhui with incredible safety shot at World Championship

00:00:35

World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan on why ‘World Championship doesn’t suit my personality’

YESTERDAY AT 07:29
Related Topics
SnookerWorld ChampionshipRonnie O'SullivanJunhui Ding
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On