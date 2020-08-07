Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui tied overnight at World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are tied at 4-4 in their second round clash at the Crucible in Sheffield.

World Championship World Snooker Championship LIVE - Judd Trump in action; Ronnie O'Sullivan tied AN HOUR AGO

In a match played at a fast pace, the five-time world champion took the opening frame with a break of 61 after Ding allowed him back into it.

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan with outrageous positioning - 'that's some shot!' 00:01:22

The 20-year-old from China replied quickly with a half century before following up with a break of 76 to make it 3-1 heading into the first interval.

With O'Sullivan looking in some trouble, he bounced back after the restart by winning the next three frames in a row.

O'Sullivan's initial break of 60 did most of the damage in the fifth frame before levelling with the first century of the match - his 1052nd career century.

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan produces 'one of the best safety shots I've seen' at World Championship 00:01:11

The Rocket then took the lead with a scrappy frame before Ding levelled up to ensure it would be even heading into Saturday's afternoon session.

Watch Ding Junhui vs Ronnie O'Sullivan at 2.30pm on Saturday live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan 'angles' Ding Junhui with incredible safety shot at World Championship 00:00:35

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results 3 HOURS AGO

Play Icon