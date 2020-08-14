Snooker
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan courts controversy with 'ridiculous' shot against Mark Selby

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Image credit: Eurosport

ByTom Adams
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago
@tomadams83

Ronnie O’Sullivan was involved in a controversial moment close to the end of his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Mark Selby.

At a crucial moment in the 30th frame, with Selby leading 15-14, O’Sullivan smashed the cue ball when in a tight spot.

World Championship

World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

2 HOURS AGO

Leading 53-47, Selby gave O’Sullivan a tricky shot on the pink, lurking behind the black.

  • World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

O’Sullivan’s first attempt missed narrowly, as Selby collected six points for the foul.

Selby then decided to put O’Sullivan back in again, and at 12 behind and 13 left on the table, O’Sullivan knew he had to hit the pink to save the frame.

Play Icon
WATCH

'An absolutely ridiculous shot' - Ronnie O'Sullivan smashes cue ball

00:00:59

But he whacked the cue ball with excessive force, leading to criticism for his conduct.

“It’s just a ridiculous shot, an absolutely ridiculous shot," said Neal Foulds on commentary. "That’s Ronnie letting himself down, I’m afraid.”

World Championship

World Snooker Championship LIVE - Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Mark Selby in semi showdown

4 HOURS AGO
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan roars back against Mark Selby to tee up semi-final deciding session

10 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
SnookerWorld ChampionshipRonnie O'Sullivan
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On