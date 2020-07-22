Ronnie O'Sullivan: Having fans at World Championship 'an unnecessary risk'

Ronnie O'Sullivan has doubled down on his criticism of plans to have fans attend the World Championship in July and August.

It was announced last week that fans could return to sporting events in October across the UK pending successful trials, one of which it was subsequently announced, would be the Crucible this year.

O'Sullivan has repeated his threat not to play in the tournament, saying that having spectators present would pose an unnecessary risk in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 45,000 British lives.

"I just think it’s an unnecessary risk. I just don’t think you want to be putting people’s lives at risk," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

You look at the NHS and you think this is like a war at the moment and it’s those people who have been flat out, and you watch what they go through, and anything to take the stress off them is paramount.

"If I get to that point [of feeling uncomfortable], then obviously there is no point in playing. And hopefully I don’t, hopefully I feel like I’m there and I’m enjoying it."

After being given the green light to welcome back fans, World Snooker said: "This follows the announcement from the UK Government that a small number of sporting events have been carefully selected, providing the opportunity to stress-test the Government’s ‘stage five’ guidance, on the return of fans to elite sports events.

"Extensive health and safety guidelines for the pilot sporting events have been provided by the Government and these will be followed carefully by WST. Spectators will be expected to follow a code of conduct, with further details to be announced shortly."

Snooker was one of the first sports to return in the United Kingdom after almost three months off, but O'Sullivan has long been cautious about the Covid-19 situation, previously threatening to withdraw from the Snooker Champions League in June if was not allowed to bring his own food with him, saying he did not trust anyone else to cook for him.

