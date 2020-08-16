'Ronnie O'Sullivan is the greatest ever' - Snooker reacts to Rocket's sixth World Championship title

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates winning the 2020 World Snooker Championship
Image credit: Eurosport
The world of snooker has reacted to Ronnie O'Sullivan's incredible sixth World Championship title after he beat Kyren Wilson at The Crucible.
The Rocket dominated the final day, winning seven of the eight frames in the afternoon session and then sealing a resounding 18-8 victory with a 96 break in the first frame of the evening.
Victory moves him level with Ray Reardon and his hero Steve Davis on six world titles, one shy of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.
Reaction came in from around the snooker world after O'Sullivan's stunning triumph.
