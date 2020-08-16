'Ronnie O'Sullivan is the greatest ever' - Snooker reacts to Rocket's sixth World Championship title

The world of snooker has reacted to Ronnie O'Sullivan's incredible sixth World Championship title after he beat Kyren Wilson at The Crucible.

The Rocket dominated the final day, winning seven of the eight frames in the afternoon session and then sealing a resounding 18-8 victory with a 96 break in the first frame of the evening.

World Championship Ronnie O'Sullivan wins sixth World Snooker Championship title 3 HOURS AGO

Victory moves him level with Ray Reardon and his hero Steve Davis on six world titles, one shy of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.

Play Icon WATCH Watch moment Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches sixth World Snooker Championship title 00:02:17

Reaction came in from around the snooker world after O'Sullivan's stunning triumph.

Play Icon WATCH Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'My World Snooker Championship dream has become a reality' 00:06:58

World Championship Ronnie O’Sullivan on cusp of sixth world title after dominant display 5 HOURS AGO