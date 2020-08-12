Ronnie O'Sullivan on biggest rivalries - ‘he drove me to be my best’

Quarter-finals, Day 12
Monza (2008)
Men's Singles, Day 3
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks Eurosport through what he considers are his biggest rivalries in snooker with a particular focus on the World Championship.
Enjoy highlights of day 12 at the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaks to Eurosport's Colin Murray after his win in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship over Mark Williams.
Watch snooker live on Eurosport
Watch snooker live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Kyren Wilson reveals what Judd Trump told him after their match.
Judd Trump had plenty of praise for Kyren Wilson after their match.
Ronnie O’Sullivan was at his brilliant best during his World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Mark Williams.