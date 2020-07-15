Ronnie O'Sullivan on his toughest ever opponents – 'It was a golden era for snooker'

Ronnie O'Sullivan feels you have to go back 15 years to discover snooker's true golden era despite rising standards and prize money in the sport.

The five-times world champion – who could win a record £555,000 for a sixth world title next month – pinpoints the season-ending rankings of 2004-2005 to get a true reading of green baize greatness.

World Championship Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan chase whopping £555,000 for World Championship glory 19 HOURS AGO

O'Sullivan was number one in the world at the end of that campaign with Mark Williams, Stephen Hendry, Paul Hunter, John Higgins and Matthew Stevens making up the top six – and all in their potting prime.

In O'Sullivan's opinion, that was as close to snooker utopia as you could wish to see with seven-times world champion Hendry still competing at the top level and Hunter – who tragically died in 2006 after battling cancer – lifting three Masters titles in the early part of the decade.

With Higgins yet to win another three world titles, Williams fresh from lifting the second of his three Crucible trophies and former Masters and UK champion Stevens competing in the second of two world finals, O'Sullivan believes that period should be celebrated as the halcyon days.

John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan before the 2001 World Championship final. Image credit: Eurosport

"I've always said that snooker enjoyed a golden era when Hendry, Higgins, Williams, Stevens, the great Paul Hunter and myself were battling it out. I truly believe that was the best top six ever," said O'Sullivan.

"For me, getting through Hendry, Higgins and Williams in their prime was almost impossible. To beat two of them was so, so tough. Nobody has made me fight as tough as that trio in their prime. In some way, the players these days go for their shots a lot more.

"They are much more aggressive. They miss a few balls to let you in, and are less focused on safety. The games are much more enjoyable for me these days than years ago when you had several players you didn't really like playing because you knew they could match you.

"A lot of the top players try to win frames at one visit. In some ways, those games are easier to play in. You either get taken out early, or you can feed of it to enjoy the battle."

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2020 World Championship and World Championship qualifiers live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

World Championship first round draw

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16 ) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5 ) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13 ) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

World Championship What is Ronnie O'Sullivan's favourite Crucible 147 of all time? YESTERDAY AT 07:52