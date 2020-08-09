Ronnie O'Sullivan: I never come to the Crucible believing I can win, this year is no different

Ronnie O'Sullivan is ready to face the "grit and determination" of the challenge posed by Mark Williams in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after he eased through to the last-eight with a win over Ding Junhui.

O'Sullivan pulled out a stylish win in the evening session on Sunday, with a century break of 117 the highlight in a high-quality encounter that turned when the Rocket took the crucial 20th frame to open up a two-point lead, capitalising on a costly error from Ding.

But afterwards the veteran, who equalled Stephen Hendry's record of 19 Crucible quarter-finals with victory over Ding was reluctant to back himself as a possible tournament winner.

Asked if he felt he was capable of taking the crown, he responded: "No, no not at all. I've never had belief in myself. Even when I've come here and won it, and won it easy. You're looking for little signs thinking maybe this could be my year. I haven't really found them yet this year.

I've played worse and won this tournament so it can happen. You've got to stop looking so much in the crystal ball and try and take each session as it comes, you know?"

Ding wasn't given another chance to make amends for his mistake, and O'Sullivan put the match finally to bed with a clearance of 93 - with only a wayward red preventing him ending with another hundred - to set up a quarter-final meeting with Williams.

He added: "I think Mark's in that stage of his life where he just enjoys it, it's all a bit of a bonus ball really. I think he's super competitive, that's just how he is. I think the Welsh, the Scottish and the Irish they tend to really dig deep, they have that will to win.

"Whereas the English, we haven't got that grit and determination. They've got their pride, but some of the English, we're a little bit lazy aren't we. 'Oh yeah, whatever.' But he's got that in him. He looks relaxed."

