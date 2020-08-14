Ronnie O'Sullivan roars back against Mark Selby to tee up semi-final deciding session

An error-prone Ronnie O'Sullivan kept himself within reach of Mark Selby ahead of the final session to trail 11-13 in their World Snooker Championship semi-final at The Crucible.

With Selby taking a 9-7 lead heading into the third session on Friday morning, the Leicester man started fast with a break of 97 to extend his lead.

The Rocket fired straight back, though, as Selby squandered a straightforward red and the five-time world champion capitalised in an 18th frame which included an incredible fluke from O'Sullivan.

The next frame saw the Jester from Leicester restore his three-frame advantage with a break of 68 before O'Sullivan again jumped on a Selby error. He missed the brown before O'Sullivan took it with a break of 68.

After the interval O'Sullivan's game crumbled and he looked visibly frustrated as Selby went three clear with back-to-back breaks of 72.

It looked like the 23rd frame would get away from O'Sullivan from the start and Selby had chances to kill it off. But The Rocket fought back in style with a tidy clearance from the last red to black.

O'Sullivan then took the potentially-crucial final frame of the session 87-15 to keep his final hopes alive.

With O'Sullivan two frames down, it sets up an enthralling final session which gets underway at 7pm on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

