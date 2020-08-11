Ronnie O'Sullivan roars back into contention to draw level with Mark Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan cut a 7-2 deficit to level at 8-8 with Mark Williams in his Snooker World Championship quarter final on Tuesday afternoon.

O’Sullivan started the session 6-2 down to the former World Champion, and he looked to be in even more trouble when he missed frame ball to let Williams scrape his way to a 62-55 win to go five frames ahead.

A century break of 105 from O’Sullivan kicked off three consecutive frame wins for the Englishman, though Williams hit back with a 64-27 to interrupt his opponent's daring comeback.

The Welshman saw his opponent win two more by similar margins, 24-76 then 25-74 leaving the second session scores at 8-6 with two frames remaining. O’Sullivan was closing in on yet another famous comeback. Williams for him may have represented what he considered his first serious test, given his admonishment of the younger players attempting to supplant him. To reassert his superiority over his younger peers, a break of 112 took him within one frame of parity.

In the last, O’Sullivan took an early lead and a break of 54 was enough to lead Williams to concede the frame when needing snookers at 74-20. It marked the end of a second session that leaves O'Sullivan with at least an equal chance of reaching the semi-finals after looking close to elimination.

