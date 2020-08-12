Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks brilliant long red to take opening frame

Evening Session, Semi-finals
Round 1 - Donington Park
First Session, Semi-finals
Men's Singles, Day 3
Watch snooker live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has said that he needs to be more like Novak Djokovic if he is going to win a sixth title.
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks Eurosport through what he considers are his biggest rivalries in snooker with a particular focus on the World Championship.
Enjoy highlights of day 12 at the World Snooker Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaks to Eurosport's Colin Murray after his win in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship over Mark Williams.
Watch snooker live on Eurosport
Kyren Wilson reveals what Judd Trump told him after their match.
Judd Trump had plenty of praise for Kyren Wilson after their match.