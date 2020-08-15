Snooker
World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes commanding lead in final despite litany of errors

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
28 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Kyren Wilson 6-2 after the first session of the World Championship final as both players made a number of big misses

Five-time champion O'Sullivan took a quick first frame but Wilson showed guts to level despite falling 44 behind, grinding his way through a tough second frame to get on the scoreboard.

But the underdog slipped in the third to let O'Sullivan in, who made no mistake to make it 2-1 before doubling that lead with a break of 75 before the mid-session interval.

Neither player was anywhere near their best as the afternoon session continued as they struggled o build big breaks while making a series of elementary errors.

The Rocket then fluffed an easy safety to let Wilson pull one back for 3-2 with a break of 63, but the low standard of play suited the Rocket who was able to steal frames whenever Wilson made mistakes at the table.

He regained a two-frame lead in the sixth after Wilson missed an easy red, and then hit the first century of the match to go 5-2 up.

O'Sullivan then made a litany of errors in a marathon eighth frame and was visibly shocked at his own performance, but nerves got the better of Wilson who failed to capitalise and the Rocket took the scrappiest of frames to make it 6-2 ahead of the evening session.

