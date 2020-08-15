Sixth World Championship title would 'mean the world' to Ronnie O'Sullivan - Jimmy White

A sixth World Championship title would "mean the world" to Ronnie O'Sullivan, according to fellow snooker legend and Eurosport analyst Jimmy White.

White, who will again feature on Eurosport's coverage of the World Snooker Championship final as O'Sullivan takes on Kyren Wilson at the Crucible, knows that his friend will cherish this opportunity on the biggest stage.

World Championship Ronnie O'Sullivan is hit and miss, but he is right about snooker's most absurd rule 2 HOURS AGO

O'Sullivan, who has five world titles to his name already, can draw level with his hero Steve Davis with a sixth triumph in Sheffield - something which White says would mean a great deal to the 44-year-old.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan going for his sixth world title - I know it would mean the world to him," White told Eurosport ahead of the showpiece match.

"He puts in thousands of hours of work, and it all comes down to this sort of match.

Play Icon WATCH 'A day we will never forget!' - Colin and Jimmy revel in remarkable night of snooker 00:07:51

"He has got a very tough opponent in Kyren Wilson, but if he wins his sixth world title he has got a chance to catch Stephen Hendry's record of seven. At Ronnie's age, I still think he's got every chance of catching Hendry.

Growing up, Ronnie's idol was Steve Davis because he won six world titles. He would love to equal his hero's record.

"As for Kyren Wilson in his first world final, he believes he can be the champion," White continued.

"He has only got four sessions to do that and it might not be this weekend against the great O'Sullivan, but I'm sure one day he will be world champion."

World Championship World Snooker Championship LIVE - Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Kyren Wilson in final 2 HOURS AGO