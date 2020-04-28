Australia’s greatest player and world number two Neil Robertson talks Desmond Kane through his top 10 favourite highlights from his golden 22-year career as a snooker champion.

1. Joining the game's elite: Completing the triple crown

Robertson defeated Mark Selby 10-7 in the 2013 UK Championship final to complete his major set after winning the World Championship in 2010 and the 2012 Masters. He is one of only 11 men to achieve the feat, and is the only player outside of the UK to lift all three.

Neil Robertson celebrates claiming the UK title in 2013. Image credit: Eurosport

I completed the triple crown by beating Mark Selby in the final from 5-1 down in 2013. I won it 10-7 in the end. It was an awesome feeling to do it against a player as good as Mark and I'd probably say that was my proudest moment. I was only the eighth player to do it at the time, and you are joining some of the true greats when you lift all those three tournaments you grew up watching.

The magnitude and manner of the victory was hugely satisfying. All the very best players have won the triple crown. Some have won the world, the UK and the Masters, but not many have done all three. Especially in the modern game. This is the hardest era ever to play snooker. This is an era when you are competing against Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy and the rest.

I think only a special player can achieve that in this time. It's a nice touch they have introduced the triple crown on the waistcoat to acknowledge the achievement.

2. On top of the world: Conquering the Crucible

Robertson became the first Australian to win the world title with an 18-13 win over 2006 champion Graeme Dott on 3 May 2010 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Neil Robertson of Australia poses with his mother Alison Hunter after beating Graeme Dott of Scotland during the final of the Betfred.com World Snooker Championship on 3 May 2010, Image credit: Eurosport

Winning the World Championship speaks for itself really. It is the pinnacle of any player's career, and the fact I haven't emulated the feat shows how difficult it is even to win one.

It was a special moment in my career. My mum is a lucky charm as she hasn't seen me lose a big final when she has come over.

It is hard to believe I've been there another nine years since that point. After winning it I've fancied winning it again, but have been on the wrong end of some close defeats. You only get so many cracks at it really.

Barry Hawkins got to the semi-final or finals four times in five years which is a tremendous record. Sometimes there you can get match-ups that work for you in that environment where you face players that suit the way you play. So the draw can be a key factor.

My only regret over the past five years probably is subconsciously trying to protect a lead instead of trying to push home the advantage.

Even against John (Higgins) last year, despite the table conditions being horrendous, I backed off just a fraction instead of trying to push home the advantage.

3. A family affair: Winning the Champion of Champions

Robertson lifted the invitational Champions of Champions for a second time with 10-9 win over world champion Judd Trump in a breathtaking final in November 2019.

Neil Robertson celebrates after winning the final against Judd Trump at the Champion of Champions on 10 November 2019 in Coventry. Image credit: Eurosport

Winning the Champion of Champions with Mille, Alexander and Penelope there was a special moment. Especially after what we've went through in the last couple of years away from the table.

It was a dramatic final with Judd that could have gone either way. It was just a wonderful moment to win the match, and be joined by the family to enjoy it. When Penelope was born, I was really keen to win a tournament so I could get a picture with the trophy with all of them, as crazy as it sounds.

There was a bit of pressure on me to win one for that reason, but to make five centuries and to win the Champion of Champions against Judd in one of the greatest finals of all times..it was just an awesome moment.

4. Ton Up: Making 100 centuries in a season

Neil Robertson made a record 103 centuries in the 2013-14 season, completing the 100th ton in a 13-11 win over Judd Trump in the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

Neil Robertson celebrates a century of tons at the Crucible in 2014. Image credit: Eurosport

I've never experienced an atmosphere like it at the Crucible when I completed the 100 centuries in a season against Judd in the last eight.

It felt like I was on a 147, and I just missed out on it against Mark Allen in the last 16 when I missed the final black. Judd (97 centuries) will beat it this year I'm sure, but I beat the previous record and increased it from 61 (Judd's record in 2012-13) to 103 under the same playing conditions and tournaments.

The fact I almost doubled the previous record was huge. And also to be the first player to go beyond 100 centuries. When you set the bar, you've always got the bar to jump at is the hardest part about it because nobody knows what is possible before someone does it.

5. The breakthrough title: Winning first ranking event

Robertson completed a 9-5 win over Jamie Cope to win the Grand Prix in 2006.

Neil Robertson lines up a shot in 2006. Image credit: Eurosport

My first ranking title came in 2006 in Aberdeen when I beat Jamie Cope in the final. We were two young guns on the block at the time. I had beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 in the quarter-finals. I remember going into my first ever final not really knowing what to expect, but I played well in the first session and I was 5-2 up.

I then went 8-2 up in the evening, and I just thought it was finished. He won the next three frames, but I scrambled over the line. It was a relief to achieve that win.

6. Double tops: Champion of Champions and UK glory

Robertson won back-to-back tournaments at the Champion of Champions and UK Championship in 2015.

Neil Robertson celebrates his 147 in the 2015 UK Championship final. Image credit: Eurosport

Winning the Champion of Champions and UK double was another special moment. I beat Liang Wenbo 10-5 in the final and made 147 in the final, the first player to make a maximum in the UK final.

That was a special few weeks for me as I had beaten Mark Allen 10-5 to lift the Champion of Champions for the first time. As I point out next, there were other reasons why it made me feel good.

7. Diet for success: True vegan power

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o, John Obi Mikel, Ramires, John Terry, Gary Cahill Branislav Ivanovic, Andre Schurrle, Cesar Azpilicueta with world snooker number one, and big Chelsea supporter, Neil Robertson after a training session at Cobham. Image credit: Eurosport

I remember when I decided to opt for a plant-based diet at the end of the 2014 season, I encountered a bit of criticism. The following season, I won the Champion of Champions, and made the 147 in winning the UK final.

I felt like I proved a point that you can still compete at the top level of sport by opting for a different diet. It would sound ridiculous now because a lot of people have the same outlook, but back then a lot of people kind of questioned me making that decision.

I look back on that, and felt that I really had to prove myself that I had the right diet for continued success.

It's proven to be a wise decision for me on a personal and professional level - it certainly has not hindered my career in snooker. People weren't even talking about it so much back then, but now you hear doctors mentioning it and it something that is more popular.

It was a key moment upon reflection because diet is vital to help your lifestyle.

8. Mastering expectations: Winning snooker's greatest invitational event

Robertson claimed his maiden Masters with a 10-6 win over Shaun Murphy at the Alexandra Palace in 2012.

Neil Robertson and his son Alexander at the 2012 Masters on 22 January 2012 in London. Image credit: Eurosport

Winning the 2012 Masters with my son Alexander at the Alexandra Palace there is obviously a stand-out moment. It was the first time that it had been held there after a few years at the Wembley Arena. No disrespect, but it wasn't really the same as the Wembley Conference Centre.

Having Alexander with me made it extra special. When you become a professional in any sport and you are still competing at the highest level, you really want to win an event with your kids there. Especially one of the biggest tournaments with a full house. I remember Alexander clapping along with the crowd. He had a play on the table while I held the trophy. Unforgettable moments because I remember Alex Higgins when his daughter came out when he won the world title in 1982. It's a special moment in any professional's career.

I reached the final a year later and remember Mark Selby had come through a really tough semi-final 6-5 with Graeme Dott on the Saturday night. I thought he would maybe be tired for the final, but he came out and played really well. I was flying, but Mark won the final 10-6. He's done that a few times when people gave him no chance after the semi-final, but he somehow manages to scrap it out and make it a challenge which is what you need to do at that level.

As I've discovered, it's always been a learning experience facing the leading players at the Masters.

9. Making the breakthrough: Winning World U21 title and Masters debut

Robertson won the World U21 title in 2003 before facing crowd favourite Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White at the Wembley Conference Centre in 2004..

Neil Robertson in action at the 2004 Masters. Image credit: Eurosport

Getting my tour card back was pretty big for me by winning the World Under-21 Championship in New Zealand in 2003. That was huge personally because it had arguably the strongest field ever for that event. You had guys like Mark Allen, Ding Junhui and Pankaj Advani competing. It was an amazing line-up.

I beat Ding 8-6 in the semi-finals and Liu Song 11-5 in the final, making three centuries.

Winning my first professional tournament was winning the Masters qualifying event when we used to have that. I won that by beating Dominic Dale 6-5, and that allowed me the chance to play at the Masters. I faced Jimmy White at the old Wembley Conference Centre in the wildcard round in February 2004. That was a huge six months in my career.

You have to be in the top 16 to play in the Masters these days, but it gave me a taste of what the big time was really about. It probably propelled me to get noticed by a lot of people. I was so happy to get the chance to play at the old Conference Centre, and especially against Jimmy for sure. It was amazing.

I'll never experience anything like that again. I've played Ronnie with a full-on crowd in London, but it was just different playing Jimmy. The crowd really loved him. It was unbelievable. You still had the crazies that turn up to watch Ronnie, but there was a genuine love for Jimmy that you could feel from the fans. I lost 6-2, but it was an outstanding memory.

It was great to play him while he was still a top player in the game.

10. Whitewash wonderland: European Masters victory

Robertson recorded a 9-0 drubbing of Zhou Yuelong in the 2020 European Masters final.

Neil Robertson celebrates with fans after winning the 2018 Kaspersky Riga Masters. Image credit: Eurosport

Winning that final 9-0 has to be another personal landmark because you really don't see too many scorelines like that today in snooker. It was an incredible achievement because it has rarely been done in a ranking final. Especially against an opponent of that quality.

Steve Davis beat Dean Reynolds 10-0 in the final of the 1989 Grand Prix. So to be the only other player to achieve it 31 years later was a landmark moment.

Desmond Kane

